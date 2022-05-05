GPRTU to increase transport fares soon 

Driver Unions in the country including Ghana Private Road Transport Union, GPRTU have vowed to increase transport fares in the coming days.
According to them, they have no choice but to increase transport fares after President Akufo-Addo's rejection of suggestions made to the government to scrap taxes on petroleum products.
According to the President, it will cost the nation four billion cedis.
National Communication Director for GPRTU, Samuel Amoah said they will meet with stakeholders and agree on new transport fares.
"They were always postponing our meetings, they were always lying to us. Now that they have come out boldly that they cannot do it we don't think we will have to pursue it again. Because we have done everything possible for them to scrap it or even reduce some of the taxes. We have given up because we don't think anything can be done about it. We are going to organise a meeting and after that we will all agree on the transport increment."
GPRTU last suspended its decision to increase fares by 15%.
The suspension according to GPRTU was to get reliable information on the government’s reduction of fuel prices.
On April 1, the government reduced fuel prices by 15 pesewas per litre for three months.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on March 24, 2022, while announcing measures put in place by the government to cushion Ghanaians against current economic shocks.
But Head of Communications for GPRTU, Abass Imoro, maintained that the 15 pesewas reduction in fuel prices is not enough hence the union’s decision to increase fares.
“The leadership of GPRTU will meet tomorrow [Tuesday] and come up with the final decision. We’ll make an announcement on how much we will be charging. There is no hope with the 15 pesewas reduction, so we will be coming up with a credible percentage.”
The GPRTU has tried to engage the government over a proposal to increase transport fares by 20%.
Transport fares were increased by 15 percent in February when fuel prices averaged GH¢6.4 per litre
Both commercial and private drivers, as well as other stakeholders, have urged the government to scrap some taxes on fuel to cushion consumers.