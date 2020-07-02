GPRTU wants transport fares increased

Kotoko given green light to represent Ghana in CAF Champions League Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been given the green light to represent Ghana in the…

Haile Selassie's statue destroyed in London park A statue of former Ethiopian leader Haile Selassie has been destroyed in a park…

Profile of Martin Kwaku Brobbey, latest member of Kotoko board Founder and life patron of Asante Kotoko, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II this…

Just in: CAF reschedules AFCON 2021 date The start date of the AFCON 2021 has been rescheduled in the wake of the…

Women’s Premier League players to benefit from YEA Programme The Ghana Football Association has reached a consensus to enroll players in the…