GPRTU wants transport fares increased

Ghana Private Road Transport Union, GPRTU is asking for an increment in transport fares in the country.
The union has petitioned the President through the Ministry of Transport for upward review in transport fares to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the operations of members.
Drivers have complained of revenue loses due to the safety protocols they have to adhere to in their vehicles.
Commercial vehicles have been directed to practice social distancing by reducing the number of passengers on board their vehicles.
The National Chairman of the GPRTU, Kwame Kumah said they will wait for a response from the government before any action.
"We cannot do anything on our own in terms of increasing transportation fares, that is why as a union we have decided to present a petition to the Transport Ministry and subsequently to the Presidency for any further action. We are all aware of the impact of the pandemic on our business. For the margin of increase, we are not too sure for now since this situation is different from how we would we have calculated if it was triggered by an increase in fuel prices."
Ghana's Covid-19 case count now stands at 18,630. 496 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded from the last count.
This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at a press conference organized by the Information Ministry.
Meanwhile, the numbers of persons who have clinically recovered from the novel disease have also risen to 14,046.
However, the number of persons who have succumbed to the disease remained 117.