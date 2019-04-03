GRA to launch Mobile App to fast track tax collection on April 5

Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, will on April 5 launch its mobile application to help fast track tax collection in the country.
The mobile application will help tax collection and filing returns in the country, the Integrated Tax Application and Operating System according to the GRA will serve as a one-stop shop for all its services.
Speaking to Joy FM, Solutions Developer at GRA, Patrick Frimpong said: "the purpose is to make sure that we reduce the cost of compliance to the taxpayer, if you want to submit your returns instead of you walking to our office you can do it online you save time and cost, for GRA we have electronic data to be able to do analyses, so that is what we are looking at, so the ITAB will help the nation bring everybody on board in taxes and of course it will help every business to be able to work with us."
The GRA's target for 2018 was GHC 39.8 Billion but the authority failed to meet the 2018 target. The Commissioner of Customs at GRA, Isaac Crentsil said a lot of loopholes at the port is making it easy for illegal activities to thrive.
According to him, the custom division of GRA loss over 2billion Ghana Cedis of which 70 per cent is to illegal port activities.
“When you look at the revenue figures that we have for last year 2018, we lost much, the custom division of the Ghana Revenue Authority fall short of over 2billion Ghana Cedis revenue loss and almost 70% is attributed to illegal activities”.
The commencement of the paperless port system in 2017, which was implemented with the aim of dealing with corruption at the port seems not be yielding the needed result in terms of revenue collection as some stakeholders at the port including the International Chamber of Commerce Ghana have complained about the continues illegal operations at the port.
