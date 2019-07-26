GTFL : Management calls on investors to partner in redevelopment

Management of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFL) is inviting investors to partner government to undertake a redevelopment of the trade fair centre.
The redevelopment, which has been categorized into two phases was designed by renowned architectural company Adjaye and Associates.
The overall objective is to redevelop the existing Trade Fair Center into a modern first-class mixed-use facility with a focus on trade facilitation and business promotion to support government’s strategic objectives of making Ghana a trade hub in West Africa. According to the management of the Trade Fair Center, the project will cover about 156 acres.
The redevelopment will have facilities such as a Modern Convention Center, Exhibition Halls, Business Park, commercial offices, Technology hub, Made in Ghana Trade Village, Hotels, residential apartments, retail mall, amusement facilities, and many others.
Speaking at a ceremony to showcase the architectural design, the CEO of the Ghana Trade Fair Company, Dr Agnes Adu explained that the move is aimed at putting the available land to use to generate revenue for the government.
“Every company’s goal is to be viable, commercially sustainable and return dividend to shareholders. The Trade Fair Company Limited is no different. Our goal is to revitalize the company to return dividend to our shareholders, the government and the people of Ghana,” she stressed.
To make sure Ghanaians control the majority stake in the project, Dr Adu pointed out that a clear roadmap has been designed to give local investors strategic shares even though foreign investors are also welcomed.
On his part, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was hopeful the redevelopment will help attract the needed trade and investment as Ghana hosts the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Meanwhile, a member of the architectural designers, Kofi Bio, who is with Adjaye and Associates explained that the designs fit best international standards.
Per the agreement for the project, the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited will remain owners and managers of the entire redevelopment scheme.
The company will develop the basic infrastructure at the site, prepare and lease out plots of land within the scheme as designated for specific purposes to investors.
