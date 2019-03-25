PDS: Here are the areas to experience dumsor tomorrow

The Power Distribution Services, PDS, will tomorrow Tuesday, March 26, 2019, undertake scheduled maintenance works to improve service delivery in the country.
According to PDS, with regards to the maintenance works the following areas will experience power outages from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The areas include; Ashaley Botwe, Nnakrom, School Junction, Japan Motors, Lakeside Estates, Nmai Djorn, Zoomlion, Shalom Estates, Animal Letap Farms, Affordable Housing, Adenta Barrier, Frafraha, Ampomah, Ashiyie, Amanfrom, Amrahia, Otinibi, Adoteiman, Danfa, Kweiman, Malejor, Oyibi and Adamrobe.
Read also: Train staff to be security conscious- Security Analyst to PDS
Statement below: