Inflation drops to 41.2% in April

Inflation has dropped to 41.2% for the month of April 2023 representing a 3.8 percentage point decrease from the 45.0% recorded in March 2023.
This was announced by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, April 10, 2023 in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
The Western North region recorded the highest food inflation at 78. 3% for the month under review while the Volta region recorded the lowest inflation.
READ ALSO: Ghana's inflation rate drops to 45% in March 2023
Inflation for locally produced items stood at 38.2%, while inflation for imported items stood at 43.1%.
Month-on-month inflation is 2.4%.
Food and Alcoholic Beverage recorded the highest inflation of 4.3%, whilst non-food inflation was 0.7%.