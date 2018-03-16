Take advantage of Gov’t’s job opportunities: NEIP boss to entrepreneurs

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan, NEIP, John Kumah, has asked young entrepreneurs to take advantage of the many job opportunities created by government.
John Kumah said government is committed to creating the enabling environment for entrepreneurship to thrive.
“One of the schemes we have that entrepreneurs can take advantage of is the arrangement we have with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), to post people to start-ups so that they will be on the payroll of government for two (2) years. This is to support start-ups to reduce their cost of labour,”
Speaking at the launch of the 2018 McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge, Mr. Kumah said:
“We’re doing a collaboration with the National Service Secretariat on entrepreneurship training so that they can send some of their staff to certain start-ups for them to learn and support those businesses on the payroll of government.”
As part of measures to boost entrepreneurial skills in the country and create more jobs, many agencies have been set up by the past and current administration of Ghana.
Among these agencies are the Youth Employment Agency, YEA, Youth Enterprise Support, YES, Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency, GYEEDA, and the Nation Builders Corp.
Some of these agencies have been able to leave up to expectation as others accused of misappropriations.
Former Rector of GIMPA, Prof. Stephen Adei speaking on issues relating to human skills development said research has established that Africa has the least level of collaboration between the private sector and academia.
According to him, this has resulted in a large number of graduates from tertiary institutions being ill-equipped for the job market or to venture into businesses on their own.
Prof. Stephen Adei added that until the disjoint between Industry and higher education is addressed, the continent would continue to suffer high rates of youth unemployment and poor industrial growth.
Prof Addai further observed that the educational system in Ghana as well as in many other African countries have become very theoretical. Students have little practical knowledge on the very things they study and there is an obsession with passing exams, instead of developing the human potential.
