Let's begin preparations for 5G spectrum: Ursula Owusu

The Communications Minister Ursula Owusu has asked stakeholders in the telecommunications industry; Ministry of Communications, National Communications Authority, NCA, and the telecommunication companies, to start preparations to upgrade to 5G spectrum.
Speaking at the launch of Vodafone's 4G spectrum in Accra on March 19, Ursula Owusu said there is a need for stakeholders to begin preparations for an upgrade to 5G because other parts of the world are already on 5G and Ghana will not stay on 4G forever.
According to some experts, it may take Ghana 10years to put up all the needed facilities to be able to move to a 5G spectrum.
But the Communications Minister said Ghana cannot be left behind hence the early preparations to catch up with the rest of the world in technological advancement.
"last year 5G was coming this year 5G is here and it being its trial in other parts of the World, we need to have a plan for the future, yes we are on 4G but we will not stay here we will move with the rest of the industry to 5G and beyond and so we need to position.... start thinking and planning towards it even though we are still taking baby steps towards it, it's the companies that can adapt in this technological environment that will survive."
