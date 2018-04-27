MTN introduces mobile money ATM?

MTN mobile money Customers will soon carry out their transactions at a brand new self-service kiosks yet to be introduced.
The latest innovation means that customers of MTN will not necessarily have to visit selected vending points to transact money transfer business.
It is, however, unclear how this will affect the number of MTN mobile money merchants in operation.
It also is among others to reduce the pressure on merchants in some instances as well as allow customers transact transfer business even at odd hours.
Aside from the mobile money services, the self-service kiosk will allow customers to withdraw money from an Ecobank or Stanbic account without an ATM card. This is because the system allows a customer to withdraw a token by accessing the account via his or her mobile money pin.
In 2017, the total active MTN agents reached 151,745 with total volume of transactions reaching 981, 564, 563.
Meanwhile, the total value of transactions amounted to GH¢155,844,840,000.
