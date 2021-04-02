MTN MoMo customers to present ID cards for all momo cash-out transactions from today

Coronavirus: South Africa bans sale of takeaway alcohol The South African government has banned the sale of takeaway alcohol over this…

Know the teams that have qualified for AFCON 2022 in Cameroon 23 teams out of 24 have qualified for next year's AFCON to be staged in…

Kotoko, Inter Allies granted permission to change home venues The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that Asante Kotoko SC will play…