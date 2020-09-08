NBSSI lists critical sectors govt's stimulus package will focus on

National Board for Small Scale Industries, NBSSI has listed some sectors of the economy they described as the hardest hit by the Covid-19.
NBSSI said these sectors will receive much attention during the disbursement of government's stimulus package.
Executive Director of the NBSSI, Kosi Yankey Aryeh said the Creative Arts, media and education will receive much attention from the disbursement of the 150million cedis package announced by the Finance Minister regarding the Coronavirus Business Alleviation Programme
According to her, although all sectors of the economy will be receiving the funds these sectors will be given much attention.
"Various sectors have been earmarked for the additional financing, first of all, the financing is for all the sectors that have been impacted by Covid-19, specific sectors we also have to pay attention to is education, media and the creative arts and tourism sector due to the direct impact on businesses due to Covid-19 pandemic.
READ ALSO : Over 150k small, medium businesses receive govt's stimulus package - NBSSI
"So we working to ensure that the beneficiaries get the funding, it is important to note that when we opened the portal in May a lot of the sectors applied so the majority of the beneficiaries are already on the platform, we will work with those in the specialised groups to see how best we can provide support to them as well."
NBSSI yesterday disclosed that as at the end of the first week of September more than 150 thousand applicants have so far received their funds.
The funds were disbursed as part of the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) Business Support Scheme.
According to the Executive Director of NBSSI Ms Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey, every sector of the economy that has been affected by the coronavirus has received the funds.
"The...was looking at the micro-segment those who applied up to 2,000 and from 2,000 upwards was the anidasuo segment. Disbursement has started for both of them and we have over 150 thousand applicants who have benefited from the loan as we speak today and in all sectors, regions and every district in Ghana there is a beneficiary in one of those places."