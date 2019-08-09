NHIA to pay all arrears by end of August - CEO

Chief Executive Officer for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby says the authority has commenced payment of all arrears of claims of healthcare providers for the year 2018.
According to the NHIA, it expects to complete the payment by the end of August this year.
Earlier, the Responsive Healthcare Service Providers Association of Ghana and the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana gave the government a two-week ultimatum to settle claims due them.
Speaking to Citi FM, the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby said claims for 2019 are being processed for payment as well.
The CEO also urged health care providers to dialogue with her outfit on their concerns.
“We have been in talks with the Ministry of Finance and we have reconciled everything from the inception of the scheme to date looking at the levy. We have all agreed on what areas need to be paid that have accumulated over the years. So that is being made available to us now and going forward, we are getting the monthly payment from the levy so we shouldn’t get into this situation again. It has happened over the years and it shouldn’t happen again. As we speak, we are paying claims of those who visited hospitals in 2018. We expect to pay everything within this month of August,” she indicated.
Private healthcare providers give Gov't 2-weeks ultimatum to pay NHIA debt
Private healthcare providers in the country have given the government a 2-week ultimatum to pay the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) debts owed them.
According to the private companies, known as the Responsive Healthcare Service Providers Association of Ghana and the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana, the debts owed them accrued over a 10-month period.
The Association said the inability of the government to meet their demands will force them to drag the NHIA to court.
According to executives of both groups, their members have been dragged to court by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Social Security National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) due to their inability to fulfill their obligations to these regulatory agencies while their monies are locked up with the NHIA.
The Executive Director for the Responsive Healthcare Services of Ghana, Joseph Christian Amoah who addressed a news conference in Kumasi said;
“Our members are being taken to court by GRA, SSNIT and other regulatory authorities. We are in procurement business and we deduct from source and for 10 months to a year a provider is not reimbursed and as a result of this ill act, it happens that our members are financially bankrupt. Some are ill, others are dead, others are threatening to shut down. It does not enhance the private government partnership in health. We are giving the government two weeks to advice NHIA to pay us. We will perhaps meet with our counsel and test the law.”
