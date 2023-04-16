Prime News Ghana

NPA rescinds decision to increase Fuel Marking Margin from 4 to 9 pesewas

By primenewsghana
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has rescinded its decision to increase the Fuel Marking Margin (FMM) from 4 pesewas to 9 pesewas.

The NPA had earlier directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) to implement the new rates and apply them in their Price Build-Ups (PBUS) from April 16, 2023.

However, in a recent statement, the regulator has withdrawn the increment, stating that the FMM will remain at 4 pesewas per litre until further notice.

The NPA expressed regrets for any inconvenience caused by the earlier directive.

 
This reversal by the NPA comes as a relief to many Ghanaians, as an increase in the FMM would have led to an upward adjustment in fuel prices at the pumps.

 