Patriotism, honesty only way to beat the odds - Kennedy Agyapong

Business mogul and presidential aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has urged graduating students and newly sworn-in student executives of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) to strive to exhibit patriotism, honesty and discipline in their lives in order to beat the odds to succeed.
These principles in life, he noted, will not only make them good people but responsible citizens as well. Speaking at the handing over and awards night ceremony of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG)-UPSA Chapter, in collaboration with the Student Representative Council (SRC) in Accra, on Friday, he said “whatever experience you have acquired in this school, build upon it; and take your destiny into your own hands. Be tolerant in your dealings with people and through it, develop patriotism, honesty and be disciplined.
If we have these three pillars, we can change the fortunes of this country. I believe in the youth;you are the future of our country and we have to share experiences with you.”
Mr.Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, added that if the country wants to move forward, all the three pillars will be applicable.
“That is why I am saying that, we want to change this country because your GDP, interest rate and debt portfolio are all economic principles that will not be applicable if we are patriotic and work hard. Export should exceed import; we get more foreign currency for our cedi to be stabilized, if we are not disciplined, honest, all these will come to zero. It is not only politics but your own, if you keep these principles, wherever you go, you will excel”, he posited.
He urged the newly executives to be submissive and resolve to serve the student body rather than to come and lord over them.
He was awarded a citation for his entrepreneurial efforts and contributions to the nation over the years.
The chairman of the occasion, Nana Okogyedom Barimah NtimBarimah, Kwahu-Tafo Akwatufohene, on his part, stated that the need to use new ideas and technology to improve human livelihood cannot be over emphasized.
“The need to ensure economic progress and social development will be realised through scientific research and innovation.
Universities with their postgraduate students are supposed to be the leaders of research”, he said.
Further, he said the universities and their products, especially the postgraduates, are to generate change and challenge existing dogma through research.
For him, a country can move forward on the path of development only when information and knowledge is created for its next generation and adequate resources of research are available at the level of high education.
Nana Okogyedom Barimah Ntim-Barimah was also awarded with a citation from the student body of UPSA for his diverse role in promoting research in herbal medicine and contribution to the media landscape over the years.
Prof.John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, the Dean of UPSA Graduate School and incoming Pro Vice-Chancellor, encouraged the incoming executives to make the most of the student levies collected by being entrepreneurial and leaving a legacy.
“You can use the SRC monies you collect to do something more significant like putting up for instance a factory in the name of
the SRC. Such a thing will ensure you have left a good legacy. You should not always wait for the school authorities to give you
money. When you set up a factory, you get a multiplier effect which you can use to take care of needy students”, he underscored.
The immediate past President of UPSA GRASAG, Albert Asomani, advised the incoming executives to be tolerant in their dealings
with management, stressing that “you can be very assertive without being aggressive. Don’t fight management and whatever
you want, you will get.”