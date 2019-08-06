PDS concession deal : Gov't delegation arrives in Qatar

Government delegation tasked to help probe the possible fraud in the PDS concession deal has arrived in Doha, Qatar.
The delegation will be expected to look into the breaches detected in the bank guarantee and other breaches in the concession agreement which forms government's 30 days investigation into the deal.
The government last week suspended the PDS concession deal after detecting some breaches in the contract.
Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a statement said there have been fundamental and material breaches in PDS' obligation in the provision of Payment Securities
“The decision follows the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which has been discovered upon further diligence. The Demand Guarantees were key prerequisites for the lease of assets on 1st March 2019 to secure the assets that were transferred to the concessionaire.”
“By Tuesday, the team is expected in DOHA-Qatar as part of the inquiry. All interested parties are cooperating with the inquiry at this stage. A second team has been tasked to continue engagement with the American government through its agency the Millennium Challenge Corporation,” he said.
According to the Information Minister, the investigation into the deal is expected to be completed in 30 days.
