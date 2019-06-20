PHOTOS: 330KV Power Substation opened at Dawa industrial zone

A 330KV Power Substation has been commissioned by Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Alan Kyerematen and the Minister of Energy Mr Peter Amewu at Dawa Industrial Zone near Tema.
A short ceremony was held on Wednesday, June 20, 2019.
The 330KV Power Substation is to feed the industries located in the park.
Mr Kyerematen indicated that the Akufo-Addo-led government through both the World Bank and DFID are jointly investing over $90 million to support the private sector to develop Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones across the country.
