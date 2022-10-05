Goverment to set up fertiliser factory

President Akufo-Addo has stated that government is considering a bold initiative in founding a fertilizer company that can supply the continent of Africa's demand.
The President in a meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador Ingrid Mollestad at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday emphasized the need for Ghana to take advantage of the opportunity of the global shortfall in the supply of fertilizer caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
According to him, discussions are ongoing to determine how the country could take advantage of the opportunity.
“Our main concern is to be able to make these fertilizers here ourselves. Plans are ongoing to establish a fertilizer facility here in Ghana. It will make a lot of sense in terms of the West African market and larger African market.”
“It would be great to involve you as partner in that exercise because it will make a lot of sense for us to make a big facility here in Ghana to supply our needs and at the same time the regional and continental market,” he said.
The discussion centered on Yara International’s support for about 100,000 small-holder Ghanaian farmers with fertilizers to the tune of US$20 million to improve crop production in Ghana.
President Akufo-Addo appealed to the Norwegian company to consider partnering with the government to establish a fertilizer plant to serve the continent.
The President expressed gratitude towards the Norwegian company for the support and invited the ambassador to work with the government to consider other areas of partnership and cooperation.
“We appreciate the gesture and your involvement in Ghana,” he said and commended the company for developing a model to track the movement of fertilizer to prevent corruption in the distribution of the fertilizers.