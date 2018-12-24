Prequalification application for oil blocks opened by Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy has opened applications for prequalification from interested companies for the oil blocks the government has put up for competitive bidding.
The application is opened to who submitted Expression of Interest (EoI) for the competitive bidding for three Blocks (GH_WB_02, GH_WB_03, and GH_WB_04) in the Western Basin and direct negotiations in respect of two Blocks (GH_WB_05 and GH_WB_06), offshore the Republic of Ghana.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy, “sixteen (16) high calibre companies with proven track records submitted a total of sixty applications.”
Two of the applications were invalidated as they were for Block GH_WB_01 which has been reserved for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).
“In line with this, fifty-eight (58) valid applications will be considered for the next stage of the process,” the statement further indicated.
According to Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of Petroleum, Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, who observed the opening of the sealed expressions of interest, “the high level of interest shown by major International Oil Companies in our first licensing round is a vote of confidence in the Ghanaian economy under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”
“Government is determined to use a transparent process as specified by law to shortlist companies that have the capacity and will qualify based on prescribed criteria.” Dr. Amin said.
The Ministry wishes to assure interested parties that whoever is selected would be a true partner to Ghana. “We will collaborate and partner with them to explore and exploit the resource for our mutual benefit and most importantly the benefit of the Ghanaian people,” said Mr. Lawrence Apaalse, Chairman of the Licensing Round Committee.
The exercise was also observed by the Ghana Oil and Gas for Inclusive Growth (GOGIC), which convenes civil society organizations working in the oil and gas sector.
Companies that expressed interest are TULLOW OIL, TOTAL, ENI, CAIRN, HARMONY OIL AND GAS CORPORATION, EXXONMOBIL, CNOOC, QATAR PETROLEUM, BP, VITOL, GLOBAL PETROLEUM GROUP, AKER ENERGY, FIRST E&P, KOSMOS, SASOL, AND EQUINOR.
