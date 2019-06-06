Prez. Akufo-Addo to speak at ILO conference in Geneva

President Akufo-Addo is expected to speak at the 108th International Labour Conference by the International Labour Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland.
The President is expected to leave Accra on Sunday June 9, 2019.
He will lead a Ghanaian delegation, including the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, to the conference.
The conference, theme “Building a future with decent work,” will mark the centenary celebration of the founding of the ILO.
President Akufo-Addo will address the opening session of the Conference, which commences on Monday, June 10 and will be expected to set out Ghana’s contribution to the future of the world of work.
This year’s session brings together over 5,000 delegates from around the globe to find solutions to the challenges of the future of the world of work, and celebrate the centenary of the ILO.
The International Labour Conference is the ILO’s highest decision-making body. It meets annually, bringing together the tripartite delegations from the Organization’s 187 member States, and a number of observers from other international actors, to consider a series of topics placed on its agenda by the Governing Body of the ILO.
The President is expected to depart Geneva on June 11 and embark on working visits to five Caribbean nations as part of efforts promoting the “Year of Return”.
The countries to be visited by the President are Guyana, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Jamaica.
