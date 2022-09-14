'Pure water' to be sold at GH¢50p from Monday

Effective Monday, September 19 Ghanaians will buy sachet water popularly known 'Pure water' at 50 pesewas.
The increment was announced by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP).
"A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30pcs, is to be sold at ¢7 maximum from the retail trucks. Mini shops, however, will retail the commodity at ¢9 per bag maximum.
The price of iced sachet water will be retailed at ¢0.50p, while the 500ml bottled water will be retailed at ¢2. Iced bottled water of 750ml or medium size, will be sold at ¢3.00."
They explained that the increment was due to the rising cost of production and distribution.
“The price reviews have been necessitated by the rising cost of inputs such as fuel and packaging materials which are mainly imported, increases in electricity and water which took effect from September 1, 2022.
“At our previous review in March 2022, the dollar was in the region of ¢8.5. Currently, it is inching up to ¢10. Fuel prices have significantly gone up since our last review. It was 9 and now it is ¢14.5, which is a 61 % change since March 23, 2022.”
Parts of the statement, however, cautioned that there might be slight variations in prices across the regions due to haulage to remote and distant areas.
The Association further appealed to all and sundry to cooperate with the dealers since the adjustment is to reduce the production cost of manufacturers.
“The suggested adjustment is to help producers cover their production costs. We appreciate the difficulties our consumers have to go through to endure these hardships. We appeal to all to bare with us.”