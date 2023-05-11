Recent power outages due to 'low gas supply' - GRIDCO

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has attributed the recent power outages experienced in some parts of Accra to shortage in gas supply.
Speaking in an interview, the Head of Corporate Communications at GRIDCo, Dzifa Bampoh apologised to Ghanaians for the situation they are going through.
According to her, the situation was a result of a generational challenge that is out of the control of GRIDCo.
“Sincerely, we apologize for the erratic power supply that many Ghanaians may have suffered for the last couple of days.”
She added “GRIDCo is a transmitter and we are not a generator however, we do have a view of what the generation is like, that is the generation coming from our power plants whether they are hydro or they are thermal or they are solar.
“Unfortunately, there has been a shortfall in generation capacity, meaning we have not been able to generate as much power as Ghanaians demand.
“That is out of the control of GRIDCo and it is partly because we don’t have enough gas coming in to power some of these plants. That is why we had some intermittent power supply, so there is no load-shedding.