Reduction in benchmark values: GRA to prosecute smugglers

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says they will not hesitate to prosecute any importer who smuggles goods into the country in a bid to avoid paying the required taxes on their products.
The caution follows the implementation of revised benchmark values on imports by Government.
According to government, the move will help reduce the smuggling of goods into Ghana due to high import duty.
Vice President Dr Bawumia announced last week that effective Thursday, April 4, 2019, all imported products attract a fifty percent drop in benchmark values while imported vehicles attract thirty percent drop in benchmark value.
READ ALSO:
Reduction of import duty will not affect local businesses negatively-Gov’t
Gov't reduces import duty by 30% for cars
At a familiarization tour of the Abossey-Okai Spare Parts and Makola markets as part of the Tax and Good Governance week celebration, Commissioner General of the GRA, Emmanuel Kofi Nti stressed the outfit will not allow room for smuggling of goods into the country.
“We reduced the rate to make sure that we are more competitive and to make it difficult for smugglers to continue their trade. Going forward, we are going to implement the law to the fullest,” he warned.
Mr. Nti also called on the traders to reduce their prices to reflect the drop in the cost of clearing goods at the ports.
“The consumer must see evidence of a reduction in prices at which they buy their goods following the reduction at the ports,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner in charge of customs at the GRA, Isaac Crentsil indicated that a meeting will be held to educate the traders on the implementation of the policy.
The Chairman of the Abossey Okai spare parts dealers Association, Clement Boateng on his part assured that they will reduce their charges on their products immediately they experience the changes at the ports.
“I’m assuring the public that if we monitor and see that import duties have come down, we are going to embark on a serious education for our members to also try as much as possible to reduce their goods for the benefit of we the Ghanaians,” he assured.