Road tolls should not be less than GH¢5 - Chair of Parliament’s Roads Committee

Chairman of Parliament’s Roads and Highways Committee in Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has warned he’ll not support any amount less than GH¢5.
According to the Akim Swedru MP, any reintroduction of tolling must raise enough revenue to clear arrears in the sector including payment to contractors for work already done.
He also wants the collection of the tolls automated without any human intervention arguing that’s the only way to avoid corruption.
“After suspending the road tolls for more than a year, why do we just add 50 pesewas to it? As the Roads Committee Chair, I will not support anything less than GH¢5. I am doing that based on the average road toll in the subregion and globally which is $1.”
His comments come after government revised the schedules of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022, (Act 1080).
This was contained in a letter signed by the sector Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and addressed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.
The letter explained the proposed rates were for inputs by the Roads Ministry to enable the Finance Ministry to complete the schedule of fees.
“we are by this letter sending the recommended rates for input by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to enable this Ministry to finalize the schedule of fees under the upcoming Legislative Instrument”.
Road tolls were cancelled in 2022 following the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).