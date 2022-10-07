Slamm Technologies, UMaT sign MoU to enhance students’ knowledge on cybersecurity

Slamm Technologies Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to provide practical hands-on training in the area of cybersecurity operations, penetration testing, digital forensics, malware analysis, and reverse engineering among others for students.
The MoU was executed on behalf of the two organisations by the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Professor Anthony Simons, and Chief Executive Officer of Slamm Technologies, Mr. Samuel Boateng.
With UMaT set to become the first institution of higher learning in Ghana to introduce a degree in cybersecurity from the next semester, this MoU is timely and comes to supplement the university’s effort in training and equipping talents for the present and future.
Professor Anthony Simons noted that the MoU will complement the university’s effort to provide a pre-engineering programme to students who did not have the opportunity to read science in high school and wish to enrol in various science and technology programmes. He added that it is good that the agreement is in place as it will help the institution achieve its desired goals.
“It is good that this agreement is in place because it will not only provide students with practical hands-on training in cybersecurity but also enhance learning through having a research and laboratory center in other areas of advanced technologies to ensure a safer cyber community and promote scientific and technological development,” he said.
Managing Director of Slamm Technologies, Samuel Boateng, indicated that establishing a relationship with UMaT forms part of efforts to help bridge the skills gap in cybersecurity and technology.
He expressed confidence that the MoU will help students develop job-ready skills in cybersecurity while picking up degrees as well. “Students will gain real-world practical skills in-focus areas of computer networking, intrusion detection, incident response, systems engineering, penetration testing, security operations, digital forensics, IT audits and among others.
The MoU, as part of its objectives, agree to establish, implement and create an enabling environment for students to engage in research and practical consulting assignments as a collaboration between industry and other academic institutions for practical, hands-on training, research, and fieldwork for their mutual good and undertake projects and provide technological solutions to problems of national and international interests,” he said.
For her part, Francisca Boateng, Director of Operations at Slamm Technologies, said training more people in the area of cybersecurity in this current dispensation is crucial as demand for individuals with such skills is high both on the local and international levels.
“It is our intention and dream to build a cybersecurity lab and research center where the university will be the first in Sub-Sahara Africa to have this center for cybersecurity operations, incident response, digital forensics, real-time log monitoring, investigations, and analysis,” he added.
About Slamm Technologies
Slamm Ghana is located in Accra, Ghana at the Accra Digital Centre. Slamm Ghana offers Cyber Security Support, Corporate IT Solutions and Professional IT Training courses with international certification. Our courses are designed for you whether you are a beginner to the world of IT, a seasoned professional or half-baked. We are happy to coach you! Slamm offers turnkey solutions and services to corporate clients in the USA and in Africa. We have a dedicated development team that understands your demands as a client and empowers you with the right IT skills and knowledge to build your business and help attain business growth. For more information visit https://slammllc.com/slamm-ghana/
About UMaT
The University of Mines and Technology is a public university located at Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana. The vision of the University is to be a Centre of Excellence in Ghana and Africa for producing world-class professionals in the fields of mining, petroleum, technology, and related disciplines. It also aimed at providing higher education in mining, petroleum, technology, and related disciplines through effective teaching and learning; promoting knowledge through active research and dissemination of information, and offering professional services through extension activities to the mining and allied industries. For more information visit, https://umat.edu.gh/
Source: Slamm Technologies Limited