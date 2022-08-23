Cedi depreciation: About $2bn to be injected into economy – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the government is expected to inject some $2 billion into the Ghanaian economy shortly.
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the 750 million dollars expected from the Afremix Bank will hit the accounts of the Bank of Ghana this week, whilst the cocoa syndicated loan will add $1.3 billion.
The Information Minister assured that the free fall of the cedi to the dollar will end soon as the local currency will be stabilised.
“The Bank of Ghana introduced a number of measures in the short term to deal with it and on the back of that… the $750 million that we were expecting, all the paperwork has been concluded, and it should be hitting our accounts today or tomorrow.”
“If I were you, and I was holding onto dollars, I would be selling them by now because there is a lot more dollar coming in from the $750 million and also from the Cocoa Syndicated Loan of about $1.3 billion,” the minister on Citi Business News.
Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added that the government’s “expectation is that it will lead to quick stabilisation.”
The cedi has dropped by at least 35 percent in 2022, according to Bloomberg, making it the world’s worst-performing currency after Sri Lanka’s rupee among 150 economies tracked.
Inflation rate for the month of July 2022 was 31.7 per cent, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) announced on Wednesday, August 10.
This is up from the 29.8 per cent recorded in June.
Meanwhile, Ghana suffered another blow as its credit rating has been downgraded by Fitch Ratings from B- to CCC this week.
This rating did not come with an outlook because Fitch typically does not assign outlooks to ratings of ‘CCC+’ or below.
This update follows Standard and Poor’s (S&P) downgrade of Ghana’s foreign and local credit ratings from B-B’ to CCC+C with a negative economic outlook.
Ghana’s January 2022 B- rating from Fitch came with a negative outlook.