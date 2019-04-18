Standard Charted Bank dismisses 600 staff layoff reports

Standard Charted Bank Ghana has moved swiftly to deny reports in the media that they are looking at laying off some 600 staff.
In a statement, the bank said it this “in the process of closing two of its branches, namely Tudu and Westlands, with a total headcount of twenty-seven (27)”, adding that: “All stakeholders have been duly notified”.
The statement issued by the Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Asiedua Addae, said: “As with all branch closures, we will aim at redeploying as many of the impacted employees as possible”.
Head, Retail Banking, Ghana and West Africa Henry Baye said the total number of retail staff of the bank falls far below the 600 staff that is being speculated.
“It’s surprising to know that a branch building of a bank can contain 300 people, this is just not possible. The whole of the retail banking in Ghana put together, the staff is not up to 600 so the maths does not add up.” he told Joy FM.
StanChart is a leading international banking group, with a presence in 60 of the world’s most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 85.
The bank’s purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through its unique diversity, and its heritage and values are expressed in its brand promise, Here for good.
Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.
Digital Bank on mobile
Standard Chartered Bank on Friday, February 22, 2019, announced the official launch of a full Digital Bank on mobile - Standard Chartered Mobile (SC Mobile) fulfilling the Bank’s determination to provide the best digital lifestyle for our clients.
This has been designed with continuous feedback from clients, incorporating innovative technology to allow clients to execute all banking activities from a mobile device.
The Bank’s digital services are available by downloading the SC Mobile App. New clients can open a bank account and provide all verification documents by uploading to the application and completing the onboarding process within minutes. The process comes with free debit cards which entitles clients to the Bank’s 360 rewards loyalty programme. The debit cards will be delivered to the client via Ghana Post making it a completely digital onboarding process without clients interfacing with a branch.
The new solution comes with an increased number of billers and is mobile money enabled. Clients can execute all their banking transactions right from their mobile device. Additionally, the Bank has digitised 70 client services from being branch-led to the mobile platform.
