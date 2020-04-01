Star Assurance celebrates 35 years of building solid partnerships and market leadership in Ghana’s insurance sector

After 35 years of being Ghana’s market leader in the Insurance Sector, Star Assurance is celebrating the company’s milestone of playing a pioneering role in the development of the country’s insurance space and building solid partnerships.
Starting off as a composite company, Star Assurance hived off its Life operation by setting up a company, StarLife Assurance, in compliance with the Insurance Law 2006, Act 724.
With over 27 branches offices in the 9 out of the current 16 regions with agencies in the remaining 7, Star Assurance underwrites general business products including Motor, Fire, Marine, Aviation, Accident, Travel Insurance among others making it the biggest indigenous private insurance enterprise in terms of assets.
With a credit rating of A+ by Global Credit Rating of South Africa, Star Assurance continues to remain among the first three insurance companies in Ghana in terms of premium income and the biggest insurance company in terms of investment portfolio in the insurance sector.
The achievements were duly recognized as they picked up major honours signifying its strength and dominance in the country’s insurance space. The Major Loss Award at the Ghana Insurance Awards, 2nd Runner-Up, Most Broker-Friendly and Supportive Non-Life Insurer by the Ghana Insurance Brokers Association, Marine and Logistics Insurer of the Year at the Ghana Shippers Awards and Insurance Company of the Year at the Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards are but to mention just a few.
Speaking to Starr business on plans for the anniversary, Executive Director of Star Assurance, Mrs. Boatemaa D. Barfuor – Awuah said the aim is to give back to the Ghanaian who has been part of the journey. She adds the onset of the deadly Corona virus means all efforts must be channelled in helping to fight the deadly virus.
“With the Corona Virus out now, we’re just going to earmark our CSR activities. There won’t be anything in terms of a big celebration. We will focus on helping deal with this in our own small way.”
She adds Star Assurance will take up the challenge insurance penetration in the country.
“In terms of the target for the next 5 years, we’re looking at deeper penetration into the retail space. That is the only way we can include those in the retail, SMEs and informal sector and that’s the only way we can be able to increase the insurance penetration.
So, what we’ll be focusing on is coming up with products while using technology to be able to reach a lot more people thereby increasing the insurance penetration in Ghana. Insurance penetration currently sits at a paltry 2 percent, so we’re looking at products which will suit the population and change that figure” she said.
Touching on the company’s stands with the coming into force of a new minimum capital for insurance companies, the Chief Finance Officer, Mr Emmanuel Baiden, said the company currently has a stated capital of GH¢130 million with shareholders fund worth GH¢217.8 million which is far in excess of the National Insurance Commission minimum capital requirement of GH¢50million to be met by all Insurance Companies by December 2020.
“We are highly liquid and ready for all eventualities in terms of claims by our customers. We’re far ahead of the industry when it comes to minimum capital, liquidity and our solvency margin.”
For customers, and potential customers this makes Star Assurance the preferred choice for all insurance needs as they have the ability to cater for all their claims.
“You’re covered with us. Because we have met all the regulatory requirements, we’re in the position to meet all your needs. We want to assure clients, that as we celebrate 35 years successful operations in Ghana of which they have played an important part, we will continue to provide the solid partnership they require from us as an insurance company.”