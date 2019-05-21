State agencies boards must appoint CEOs to function well - Institute of Directors

President of the Institute of Directors Ghana, Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah has asked the government to stop the appointment of CEOs of State agencies to ensure their effectiveness.
According to Mr Dogbegah, the appointment of the CEOs by the President has partly contributed the agencies inability to be very productive.
Speaking to Citi FM, Mr Dogbegah said for high productivity and effectiveness of the state agencies the various boards should be allowed to appoint their CEOs.
"They think that they are more powerful than the board because their appointments did not come from the board so in terms of allegiance and performance they don't see themselves as having to report to the board, so right from there we lose the fight of good performance, we lose the fight of effective leadership, we lose the fight of ethical leadership, there will not be good performance and controls will not be effective because in this case while you instruct the Chief Executive Officer to do something, he doesn't feel like you are somebody he reports too, he doesn't see it that way so you don't get him to do what he is supposed to do, you, therefore, cannot control him then at the end of the day the whole organisation lose trust."
Nana Addo must call K.K. Sarpong, Blay to order – IES
A policy think tank, Institute for Energy Security has in February called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to call the Board Chairman and Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to order.
In what has been described as a turf war, the Chief Executive, Dr. K.K Sarpong and Board Chair, Freddie Blay have butted heads over procurement functions.
The civil society body believes this friction undermines the smooth operations of the national oil company.
The IES Executive Director, Paa Kwasi Anamua-Sakyi who spoke to Citi FM, said the troubles at GNPC could affect investment in Ghana and must be resolved as soon as possible.
“It is important that the President who has the power to appoint leading personnel in these functional areas should step in and stop this because it can deter investors and so it is important for the number one gentlemen of the land to make a statement on this and bring these two gentlemen to order.”
