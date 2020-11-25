Telecom Chamber calls for tax review

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication is asking the government to review taxes imposed on telcos.
The chamber laments that the varying tax components specific to the mobile sector are overburdening its members a situation according to them can hinder governments quest to expand telecommunication infrastructure to the unserved and underserved population.
Chief Executive of the Chamber Ken Ashigbey said the CST should be brought to zero.
He explained that the review of these taxes will increase the Corporate Income Tax and benefit members and others who are leveraging on the telecom sector.
"It is important that we stop front-loading the taxes so taxes like CST we need to find ways of taking them out so that we can grow the... so that the Corporate Income Taxes can increase. Not only for our members but also the various businesses that are leveraging on the telecommunication sector.
Ken Ashigbey last month also urged the government to increase access to telecommunication services in the educational institutions in rural communities.
According to him, creating access to telecommunications tools at the educational institutions in rural communities will help students in rural areas to compete fairly with their colleagues in privileged communities.
He said following the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the areas which has been badly affected by the disease was in the area of education and that as many students moved to the digital space to access learning materials and as well as taking their tuition online, it will be necessary to create such opportunities for students in rural communities as well.
Dr Ashigbey was speaking at “Cybersecurity roundtable discussion on embracing change and digital transformation in COVID-19” on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Accra Digital Centre in Accra.
The roundtable discussion formed part of the activities to mark this year’s National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is on the theme: “Cybersecurity in the Era of COVID-19”.
The event is meant to educate children, the public, businesses and government stakeholders on cyber hygiene best practices, consistent with the Safer Digital Ghana campaign.