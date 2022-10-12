The human side will always prevail in customer experience delivery - Vodafone Director

Angela Mensah-Poku, the Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations at Vodafone Ghana, has said that the human touch is the most important part of the customer experience.
Even though digitization has made client interactions faster and more efficient, she believes that quality and targeted human interactions will always win out.
Speaking at the 2022 edition of the CXP Conference held at the Labadi Beach Hotel, she stated: “As much as I love technology, the human side of customer experience will never go away. The thing we have to remember is that we have different people who make up our customers. It is never one size fits all. “
Angela Mensah-Poku said that for customers to experience great service, they should be able to choose whether they want to use a digital channel or talk to a person.
Speaking about how Vodafone Ghana promotes inclusiveness in customer experience, she explained that while data shows 80 percent of people who call their customer service use smartphones, Vodafone Ghana never forces these customers to use digital channels in their interactions with the organisation’s customer service.
Any choice to modify customer service at Vodafone Ghana, she claims, is based on consumer input. She also said that her team at Vodafone Ghana is always looking for feedback to improve and make sure customers have a smooth experience.
The Director went on to say that providing a good customer experience is a journey that always humbles its practitioners. According to her, an organisation may believe it is implementing all of the necessary services to improve customer service, but only real-time feedback from consumers may expose or provide insights into what truly satisfies customers.
Angela used the event to remind everyone that Vodafone is committed to coming up with new ways to improve the customer experience journey, meet customers’ expectations, and give customers a better overall experience.
Vodafone Ghana has designated October as the month to commemorate its Care Month initiatives. The event is a way to appreciate both employees who consistently make customers happy and customers who help the business grow.