Traffic situation to worsen in Accra, productivity to be affected- Transport consultant 

Transport Consultant, Cecil Garbrah says the traffic situation in Accra will worsen in the coming days ahead of the Christmas celebration.
According to him, this is due to the fact that more people are expected to do their shopping before the 25th of December.
This he also believes will affect productivity.
He explained that Wednesday and Thursday will be the peak days for shopping and traffic will worsen because most people will be moving towards the central business district.
On the part of workers, he said they will now spend longer periods in traffic and get to work late for which they will need to relax before starting work.
"The situation is quite chaotic, it going to be quite serious by Wednesday, Thursday because that should be the peak definitely it will affect productivity because you will sit in a vehicle several hours to get to work and take a longer period to relax to start working and if it's around 3 pm then it means you will start rushing thinking about how you will get home."
Cecil Garbrah said this will just last for one week, therefore, workers should plan their days well to be able to be ahead of the traffic.
"Definitely, the worker going to work will not think so well to complete his or her schedule so for you as an individual I think you have to plan your trip and leave home early than usual after all it just for one-week after this week Christmas is over."
There has been heavy vehicle traffic recorded in most part of the capital in the past few days. Passengers now spend more hours in traffic than usual some of the affected areas are roads leading to Pokuase, Accra, Adenta, Kasoa among others.