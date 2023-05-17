Transport fares: 10% reduction takes effect today

Public transport fares are expected to go down by 10 percent effective today, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
This was announced in a statement issued on Monday, May 15, 2023, by the Road Transport Operators.
The press release was signed by the General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Godfred Abulbire, and the General Sectary of the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GPTCC).
In the statement, the Road Transport Operators announced that: “In line with the Administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares, the Road Transport Operators have reduced public transport fares by 10 percent.”
This, according to the group was occasioned by “the reductions in the price of petroleum products observed over the period.”
It said further that passengers who use “shared taxis, intra-city (tro-tro), intercity (long distance) and haulage” will experience the 10 percent relief on fares which “take effect from Wednesday, May 17, 2023.”
The Road Transport Operators requested “all Commercial Transport Operators to comply with the new fares and post same at their loading terminals.”
The group urged “all Operators, Commuters and the General Public to kindly cooperate for the successful implementation of the new fares.”
“We take this opportunity to assure all Transport Operators and the General Public that we will continue to work in their interest,” the statement concluded.