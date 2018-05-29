Transport fares to go up between 15 - 20%?

Transport fares are likely to go up between 15% and 20% beginning next week, according to the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU).
It is not clear when the increment is likely to take effect, but Prime News Ghana source in the transportation sector has revealed that, the increment will take effect from Monday, June 4, 2018.
Fuel prices have been increased in the world market, thus affecting the local consumption, but transport operators have not increased their fares.
The National Vice Chairman of the GPRTU, Robert Sarbah, in an interview with Prime News Ghana on Tuesday May 29, 2018 said, “no definite day has been agreed upon but we have done all the stakeholder consultations and we are yet to do the announcement”.
“We [transport operators] shall meet the Ministry of Transport on Thursday and after that, the fare list will be distributed to the various regions and districts for them to implement it”.
When asked on the percentage increment, Mr. Sarbah, who could not confirm the 15% to 20% increment explained that “it can be less or more”.
On when the increment will take effect, the GPRTU Vice Chairman said, Saturday, June 2, is not a working day and the transport operators must give prior notice to both commercial drivers and passengers before the increment takes effect.