Vice Prez. Dr Bawumia is headline speaker for E2A conference

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been named as the headline speaker by the International Centre for Evaluation and Development (ICED) at the upcoming Evidence to Action (E2A) 2019 conference to be held at the University of Ghana from 9-12 July 2019.
The theme for the E2A conference is: “Responsibility and Accountability: Strengthening Evidence Generation and Use in Support of Policy Reform and Development Agenda.”
According to ICED, they chose Dr Bawumia because he understands the challenges and opportunities facing African economies and how these can be turned into tangible benefits for the African people.
President and CEO, ICED Dr. David Ameyaw said: “We are humbled and honoured to be hosting such an important leader as Vice President Bawumia. ICED now looks ahead to July to welcome the many insights that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will share with our members and delegates at the E2A 2019 conference.”
Also attending the conference, is Dr. Akoto Osei, Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation.
The aim of the conference is to identify and discuss accountability and the responsibilities of stakeholders in the use of evidence to improve development impacts. It is being hosted by ICED, the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), the Ministry of Monitoring & Evaluation, Office of the President, Ghana in partnership with the Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Assets and Market Access, the Campbell Collaboration, and other partners.
The conference targets government institutions, policymakers, development professionals, researchers, evaluators, and additional stakeholders.
