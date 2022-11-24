Watch Live: Ofori-Atta presents 2023 Budget

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is currently presenting the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government to Parliament.
The budget presentation is being done in accordance with Article 179(1) of the Constitution.
“The President shall cause to be prepared and laid before Parliament at least one month before the end of the financial year estimates of the revenue and expenditure of the Government of Ghana for the following financial year,” states the constitution.
The budget according to the Ministry of Finance will focus on government’s strategies to restore and stabilize the macro economy, build resilience and promote inclusive growth and value creation.