Watch Live : Parliament debates 2020 budget

The Majority and Minority in Parliament have begun debating the 2020 budget.
The Majority and the Minority side will both present members who will represent them in the debate.
The Minority in Parliament has cast doom on the 2020 budget statement and described it as “exit budget”.
The Majority side, however, believes the policies in the budget will inspire hope especially as it is designed to bring more relief, hope and improvement in the standard of living of Ghanaians.
Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta during his presentation of the budget said the government is bent on rolling out policies which will transform the lives of Ghanaians.
He touched on education, economy and notable among them road projects which are set to commence next year.