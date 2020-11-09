We're still committed to private sector participation in ECG- Dep. Energy Minister

The Deputy Energy Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam says the government has not abandoned plans to allow private sector participation in ECG.
Speaking at the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors town hall meeting, the Minister said their policy is to strengthen ECG and enable them to improve on their efficiency.
According to the Minister, there is already some private involvement in the company.
However, the only challenge is whether they should be allowed to take over the management of ECG
"We are committed to continuing with private sector participation in ECG, but our policy towards ECG is to strengthen ECG and to enable ECG to improve on its efficiency."
Government has also settled its debt to the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG.
This was made known by the Deputy Minister for Energy, Joseph Cudjoe.
According to him, they have settled all debt to the company including the 2.6 billion cedis they inherited when they were voted into power.
Joseph Cudjoe said they have advanced about $200 million to the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG to improve its market offering
Deputy Minister of Energy, Joseph Cudjoe said the debt have been paid with a credit balance of 500 million Cedis paid to ECG.
"Government's indebtedness to ECG has also been settled up to end 2019, the indebtedness has been settled and a credit balance of 500 million Cedis paid to ECG. On that footing which has become a burden for the national utility agency, this made it possible for ECG to operate soundly and to make sure that it always continue to supply us with electricity."
He stated that 200 million dollars have been made available to the company to replace its equipment.
"In addition, 200million dollars has been provided and approved for ECG to replace its equipment."