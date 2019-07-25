Work on Karpowership relocation will be completed in August - Ghana Gas

The Ghana National Gas Company has announced that civil engineering works being done on the relocation of the Karpowership from Tema to the Sekondi Naval Base in the Western Region would be completed at the end of August this year.
The government took a firm decision to move the 450 megawatts Karpowership to Sekondi Naval Base to enable operations to draw natural gas from Atuabo Ghana Gas plant to power the plant which is currently lying ideal while a huge sum of dollars is spent on servicing it monthly.
John Hagan Operations Engineer made this known during a media soirée at Atuabo in the Ellembelle District where officials of the company took turns to explain the operations of Company.
He said the eight kilometres onshore pipelines and 1.3km offshore pipelines have successfully been laid, adding that the project was about 83 percent complete and was hopeful that it would be commissioned in the third week of August this year.
Mr Hagan said Ghana Gas Company was building resilient infrastructure in the Gas sector, adding that if the company adds up its total supplies to clients, it be would provide close to 53 percent gas to the national grid which he described as very significant.
He commended the affected communities made up of Ngresiah, Essipong, Lower and Upper Inchaban and Aboadze through which the pipeline was passing, for their support and cooperation, which had allowed the company to access their communities both day and night.
Mr Joseph Ewoniah, Senior Manager for Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility for Ghana Gas, said a total of 80 farmers have so been paid compensation for the destruction of their crops and that payment of compensation on lands was done in phases with the first affected group fully paid their compensation, while 60 percent was paid on the second phase.
On safety, security, and hazard, Mr. Ewoniah said the company had placed a corporate policy on social and environmental issues and that regular community sensitization programmes were being organized in their operational areas.
Touching on the Ghana Gas office complex at Abokazo in the Ellembelle District, Mr. Ernest Owusu Bempah Communications Director, described the office complex as a functional edifice which has international features.
He said building the office complex at Abokazo which is to accommodate about 50-100 staff was to bring the activities and services of Ghana Gas closer to its host communities.
Source: GNA