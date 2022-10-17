Zeepay aims to dominate fintech, mobile money markets

The Commercial Manager of Zeepay Limited, Dede Afriyie Quarshie, has underpinned the company’s success at this year’s Ghana Club 100 Awards to the ingenuity of the Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, adding that the company has set sights on taking over the fintech and mobile money space beyond Ghana.
Zeepay Ghana Limited was adjudged the number one company in Ghana, at the 19TH Club 100 Awards at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotels in Accra.
Zeepay Ghana, a financial technology (FinTech) company came tops as the outstanding company in the country after it beat ninety-nine (99) companies enlisted in the 19th edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards scheme.
Speaking to the media after the event, Mr. Quarshie stated that “Post covid and onset of the Ukraine/Russian war, we have stood tall, it is a proud moment for us.
It is the fortitude of the people of the company, thank you to the people of the company for their hardwork, today this is the reward, it is really down to the staff and the ingenuity of our CEO especially.
I think we are taking over the fintech industry, mobile money space, I think not just in Ghana but across the continent as well.”
Zeepay is the fastest growing fintech focusing on digital rails to connect digital assets such as mobile money Wallets, Cards, ATMs, Bank Account and Digital Tokens to International Money Transfer Operators, Payments, Subscriptions, International Airtime and Refugee payments.
The company last month announced that it has raised $10 million.
The medium-term debt raise,which forms part of its A.5 series, comes to support Zeepay in a bid to augment its fast growing remittance to wallet business.
The raise was led by Symbiotics BV with USD 9 million and supported by a Mauritius-based fund with USD 1M totalling USD 10 million.
According to management the raise was necessary and comes at the time when Zeepay is planning to increase our annual turnover from USD 1.5 billion circa 2021 to USD 200 billion over the next 5 years.