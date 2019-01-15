10yearchallenge: Ghanaian celebs post hilarious photos

Ghanaian celebrities are breaking the internet with their throwback photos for the #10yearChallenge and it is quite clear that many have transformed.
Well, #10YearsChallenge which went viral on Monday, January 14, basically has to with comparing photos from 10 years ago with your most recent pictures. And trust me, all your favourite celebrities have joined the trend as they have shared some shocking before and transforming after photos.
Some Ghanaian celebrities have taken to their social media pages to put out images of their lives from 10 years ago and they are totally hilarious.
From Kweku Manu, to Afia Schwarzenegger, Kuami Eugene, and Patapaa, we can confirm that they all serve a living God.
So guys, here are ten before and after photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they take part in the #10YearsChallenge.
