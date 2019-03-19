3rd edition of "AT THE FOOT OF THE CROSS" to be held on Mar. 23

The 3rd edition of the "AT THE FOOT OF THE CROSS" event will come off on March 23, 2019.
The annual worship event will be held at the Zimmerman Presbyterian Church, Abokobi in Accra.
The event will be hosted by David Nii Laate who has been a blessing to many who have witnessed this service in the last 2 years.
Other ministers who will grace the event are Naana Aseidu, Michael Anthonio, Patrick Masoperh and Jesse Boateng.
The event is aimed at bringing together both saved and unsaved to worship under one umbrella.
The service starts at 3:pm and patrons should look forward to a life-changing worship experience.