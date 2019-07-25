4 arrested in connection with murder of Junior US

Southwest Philadelphia apartment police have released photos of the four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Nana Yaw Opoku popularly known as Junior US or Iron Boy.
In April this year, just after 11 p.m, two unknown men entered Nana Yaw Opoku's apartment on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.
Police say the men shot the victim, 33-year-old Junior US, and fled. Junior US died on the spot.
Three women were with Junior US at the time of the shooting and fled the scene with the male suspects in a gray Chevy Malibu, according to the police report and CCTV footage released later.
Those arrested were 16-year-old Christina Zogar of Southwest Philadelphia, 20-year-old Tejan Sherif of Collingdale, 21-year-old Abdoulaye Doucoure of Old City, and 22-year-old Alfred Bangor of Center City.
Police say Zogar was arrested on May 22, Sherif on June 18, Doucoure on June 27 and Bargor on July 22. All have been charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, and related offences.
The final funeral rites of Nana Yaw Opoku aka Junior US was held on 1st June 2019 at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana after his best friend, Oboy Murphy flew his remains back to Ghana to his family.
