9 John Dumelo looks that will be perfect for his wedding day

Ghanaian actor, entrepreneur and politician, John Dumelo is set to marry on the weekend of May 12, 2018, in a private ceremony in Accra as Ghanaians are poised to see the perfect look for his wedding.
Popular Radio Presenter and Fashion Designer, Kofi Okyere Darko, known in the showbiz industry as 'KOD' confirmed rumours of the actor, John Dumelo, getting married to his beautiful girlfriend.
The actor who has been able to keep most parts of his relationship life secret has left a lot of fans and followers wondering who he is actually dating. However, plans seem to be in place for Dumelo to come out to the world on the love front.
PrimeNewsGhana brings you some John Dumelo looks that will be perfect for his wedding day enjoy!
READ ALSO: John Dumelo set to marry this weekend
READ ALSO: Meet John Dumelo's beautiful wife-to-be as KOD confirms marriage
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana on Prime News Ghana