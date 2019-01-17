Adekunle Gold releases wedding video with Simi

One of Africa's favorite couples, Adekunle Gold and Simi, have dropped a brand new song after their secret wedding titled “Promise”.
It’s no doubt that Adekunle Gold and Simi's wedding is the most lowkey Nigerian celebrity wedding of the decade.
Adekunle Gold and Simi had their fans on their toes when news broke that they were getting married after years of speculations that the both of them were a thing.
Adekunle Gold and Simi took to their Instagram pages to announce the new video.
The video PrimeNewsGhana sighted happens to be the visuals for Adekunle Gold’s new song, 'Promise', features his new wife and it’s clear that scenes from the video were shot on their wedding day or moments before or after the ceremony as both of them can be seen donning their wedding outfits.
This video will definitely make you smile.
Watch below.
