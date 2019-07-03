AFCON 2019: Shatta Wale joins Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and others to celebrate Black Stars win

Ghanaian celebs were in joyous mood after the Black Stars of Ghana beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to qualify for the round of 16 matches in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
Goals from Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew ensured Ghana topped Group F with five points, with superior goal difference followed by Cameroon with five points. Benin finished third with three points while Guinea-Bissau were at the bottom of the group with just a point.
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale who has been very vibrant and follows the AFCON keenly posted on his twitter feed, "Let's celebrate, the party dey my house..," he wrote and also promised to release a track for the Black Stars.
Sarkodie took time to praise captain of the team Adre Ayew. Stonebwoy also congratulated the team on the win.
Rapper Medikal posted on his twitter feed, "Black Stars won! Dinner with my fans next week”.
