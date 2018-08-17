Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Ebony's Father

Afia Schwarzenegger never ceases to grasp every opportunity to stir some controversy in Ghana. The actress cum comedian, has hit hard on Ebony's father, Mr Opoku Kwarteng telling him to stop the social media fight with Bullet.
In a short video monitored by PrimeNewsGhana, Afia Schwarzenegger on her show dubbed "political police" described the situation as very shameful and Ebony's father should be more concerned about making her daughter's soul rest in peace rather than picking an unhealthy fight with the manager, Bullet, on social media.
READ ALSO: Bullet should keep quiet - Bulldog
Afia also in the video advised Mr Opoku Kwarteng to learn how to appreciate what he has.
Afia Schwarzenegger also threw missiles at Wendy Shay, Rufftown Record’s new signee saying her talent is "weak".
Afia believes Wendy Shay can never attain what the reigning VGMAs artiste of the year achieved so Bullet, the former manager of the late musician should handle his misunderstanding with Mr Opoku Kwarteng well.
Watch the full video here :
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana