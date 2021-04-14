Akuapem Poloo found guilty, court defers her sentencing to April 16

Sergio Ramos tests positive for Covid-19 Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Real Madrid's second-leg…

Court dismisses interlocutory injunction application against Achimota School The Rastafarian student Tyrone Marghuy has had his application for the…

Iran says key Natanz nuclear facility hit by 'sabotage' A nuclear facility in Iran was hit by "sabotage" a day after it unveiled new…