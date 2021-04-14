Akuapem Poloo found guilty, court defers her sentencing to April 16

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has been found guilty by the Accra Circuit Court.
Akuapem Polo who has been charged with publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son earlier pleaded not guilty when she was first arraigned, but changed her plea on Wednesday.
She appeared before the court today April 14, 2021, and pleaded guilty to all three charges and was convicted on her own plea by the court presided over by Her Honour Christina Cann.
However, the court has deferred her sentencing to Friday, April 16, 2021, for her to undergo a pregnancy test in compliance with the law regarding a woman who has pleaded guilty in court.
She has however been remanded into custody for the prosecution to take her to any Government hospital to conduct the pregnancy test.
When asked by the court if she still stands by her change of plea, she said yes, before she was remanded.
Background
The outspoken actress is facing three charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, a conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.
Rosemond who had displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on June 30, 2020 pleaded not guilty to all the charges.