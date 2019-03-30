All set for 3Music Awards tonight

All is set for the second edition of 3Music Awards will come off tonight at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre at La in Accra.
The 7pm event has on the bill artistes such as Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Akwaboah, King Promise, Joey B, Rocky Dawuni and others.
Over 100 nominees are expected to converge on the Fantasy Dome in anticipation of picking up any of 26 silver-plated 3Music Awards plaques which will be presented by personalities across the entertainment scene and the corporate world.
The ultimate award is the Man of the Year and it is a hotly contested category with nominees like Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, KiDi, Kwesi Arthur, Stonebwoy, Medikal and King Promise.
Other categories include Hiplife Song of the Year, Group of the Year, Music Woman of the Year, Gospel Act of the Year, Best Collaboration, Highlife Song of the Year, Producer of the Year.
The rest are Viral Song of the Year, Digital Act of the Year, Video of the Year, Fan Army of the Year, Afrobeats Song of the Year, Breakthrough Act and Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year.
Organisers of the event, 3 Media Network, have assured patrons of a fantastic show.
In an interview with Goerge Quaye on JoyFm, the Executive Producer of the 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, said the awards would start on time and close by 1 am.
“We want to avoid late start of the event hence the reason we want to open the awards with Shatta Wale. With him starting at 7pm we hope patrons will come early,” he stated.
