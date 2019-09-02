Angry bird scatters food that a man went for at a wedding ceremony

The photographer deserves a noble prize award, he was able to capture the moment when an angry bird scattered the food of a man at a wedding ceremony.
So this unknown man probably went for two plates of food and was gorgeously walking to his table.
A bird from nowhere who was obviously hungry flew down and scattered the food from the man’s hand.
Social media users are making fun of the photos.
One commented that this what happens when you go to people’s wedding just to eat their food.
See the photos below: