Ataa Mensah of 'Showcase in Ga' dies at 91

Ataa Mensah of Showcase in Ga fame has died at the age of 91.
The veteran actor born Ebenezer Lartey who was the lead actor for Showcase in Ga which aired on GTV, gave up the ghost at 4.00am on Tuesday, January 15 at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.
According to Nii Tei Lartey, a son of the late actor, Ataa Mensah had been battling ill health because of his old age.
“He had been going for regular check-ups and the last time he did was on December 28, 2018. He was admitted and had been on admission till his demise on Tuesday.”
“We were hoping that the doctors will be able to treat and discharge him but that was not to be, they did their best but he didn’t survive and he gave up the ghost at 4.00am on Tuesday,” he said.
Nii Tei Lartey told Showbiz that his late father had been acting since 1956 and was the founder and leader of the Adabraka Drama Troupe who entertained Ghanaians with Showcase in Ga.
“He was like the father figure in the group since most of the actors saw him and treated him like their own father, he wrote most of the stories for the group and also wrote the story for the movie, Harvest At 17,” he said.
“If nothing was done for him while he was alive, we hope that the government will come on board and give him a befitting burial because he has really served his country well,” he said.
Nii Tei Lartey added that the family will meet soon and do the necessary arrangements for his burial after which they will make the funeral arrangements public.
According to his son, Ataa Mensah was a chief from Ga Mashie and was from the Lomokowei family. He was survived by a wife, Georgina Tawiah Addo aka Sister Ashie who is also an actress and five children.
Speaking to Showbiz about the demise of the veteran actor, President of the Ghana Actors Guild, Sammy Fiscian, said it is unfortunate despite the fact that he aged before passing on.
“One would have expected that with the kind of contribution he made to the industry, he would have lived happily before God called him. We all know the situation most of them live in, no one will dispute it when it comes to the achievements of Ataa Mensah.
“As far as Ga acting was concerned, he was a pacesetter, his style was unique and the manner in which he interlaced his acting with songs was remarkable, he did very well with the Adabraka Drama Troupe.
“I am happy that as a guild, we visited him last year. He was one of the veterans we visited, we empathised with him because he had gone through some health challenges.
"It was good we went to see him but obviously we could have done more, may he rest in perfect peace,” he concluded.